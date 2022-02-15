Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Murphy USA has a payout ratio of 10.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Murphy USA to earn $10.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

MUSA opened at $180.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.14. Murphy USA has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $202.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Murphy USA stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 137.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 180,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.21% of Murphy USA worth $41,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

