Murray Income Trust Plc (MUT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.25 on March 17th

Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Murray Income Trust stock opened at GBX 882.50 ($11.94) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.43. Murray Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 818 ($11.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 959.50 ($12.98). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 900.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 906.46.

About Murray Income Trust

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

