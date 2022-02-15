Murray Income Trust Plc (MUT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.25 on March 17th

Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Murray Income Trust stock opened at GBX 882.50 ($11.94) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.43. Murray Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 818 ($11.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 959.50 ($12.98). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 900.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 906.46.
About Murray Income Trust
