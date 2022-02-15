MWG Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

MWG Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,298,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,713 shares during the quarter. Lyell Immunopharma accounts for about 36.4% of MWG Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. MWG Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Lyell Immunopharma worth $300,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYEL. Apoletto Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,600,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,410,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

LYEL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.27. 535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,179. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $19.84.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 million. Analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYEL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lyell Immunopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Lyell Immunopharma Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

