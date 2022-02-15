Natixis Invests $709,000 in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Seagen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,810,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,496,377,000 after buying an additional 160,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,250,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,080,190,000 after purchasing an additional 227,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Seagen by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,216,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,845,000 after purchasing an additional 302,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,655,000 after purchasing an additional 35,391 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,245,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,638,000 after purchasing an additional 279,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

SGEN opened at $124.51 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.00 and a 1-year high of $192.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of -67.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,323,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $51,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,789 shares of company stock worth $63,582,891. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.36.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.