Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Underperform

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €22.70 ($25.80) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GASNY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Naturgy Energy Group from €24.70 ($28.07) to €26.40 ($30.00) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS GASNY opened at $5.50 on Monday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22.

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

