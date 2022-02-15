Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Short Interest Down 47.0% in January

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a drop of 47.0% from the January 15th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 536,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 97.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 90.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 3,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

NSRGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

Shares of NSRGY traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.00. The stock had a trading volume of 258,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,929. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $104.50 and a 52 week high of $141.95.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.