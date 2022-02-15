NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target Lowered to $133.00 at Citigroup

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTES. CLSA decreased their price target on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NetEase from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.88.

Shares of NTES opened at $97.99 on Monday. NetEase has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $129.55. The company has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.28.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NetEase will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 74.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in NetEase by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

