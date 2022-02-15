Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $8.94 Million Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,542 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Guardant Health worth $8,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Guardant Health by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,751,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,010,000 after acquiring an additional 31,819 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 1,690.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,805,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,687,000 after acquiring an additional 144,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $180.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.57.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.36 per share, with a total value of $5,142,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total transaction of $471,641.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GH. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

