Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $9.83 Million Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,423 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,624,000 after buying an additional 1,774,990 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 230,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 102,788 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,842,000 after purchasing an additional 167,532 shares during the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLF. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.39. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.5191 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.