New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 61,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,608. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.08. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.14%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,334,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,931,000 after acquiring an additional 355,207 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,814,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,249,000 after acquiring an additional 71,784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 190,869 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 533,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 90,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

