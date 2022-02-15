NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.970-$2.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Colliers Securities started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.50.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NXRT traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.31. 480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,881. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -99.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $84.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,446 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.