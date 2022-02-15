NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.930-$3.080 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.86.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $75.18. The stock had a trading volume of 345,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,990,495. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $147.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and have sold 101,448 shares worth $8,870,498. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

