NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Bought by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in NICE were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NICE by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in NICE by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE opened at $259.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $211.25 and a 12 month high of $319.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on NICE from $364.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.70.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

