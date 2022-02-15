NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,522 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.42.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $208.57 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.11. The company has a market capitalization of $99.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

