NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $895,000 Stock Holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Forestar Group worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 61.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 27.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Forestar Group by 101,160.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,605 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

FOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

FOR opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.70. Forestar Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The firm has a market cap of $932.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.91.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forestar Group news, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel C. Bartok acquired 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.