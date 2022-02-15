Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $25,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,175,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,014,000 after purchasing an additional 93,552 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,663,000 after acquiring an additional 270,517 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,190,000 after acquiring an additional 250,878 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,208,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,007,000 after acquiring an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,626,000 after acquiring an additional 62,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $98.14 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $117.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $231.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. SEB Equities raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.