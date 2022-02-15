Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) and CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Head-To-Head Comparison

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) and Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CareCloud and Nuance Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareCloud $105.12 million 0.88 -$8.81 million ($0.77) -8.04 Nuance Communications $1.36 billion 12.95 -$26.73 million ($0.09) -613.82

CareCloud has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nuance Communications. Nuance Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareCloud, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.2% of CareCloud shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Nuance Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.1% of CareCloud shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Nuance Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CareCloud and Nuance Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareCloud -0.40% -0.53% -0.38% Nuance Communications -1.96% 6.37% 2.51%

Volatility & Risk

CareCloud has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuance Communications has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CareCloud and Nuance Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareCloud 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nuance Communications 0 3 1 0 2.25

CareCloud currently has a consensus target price of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 196.18%. Nuance Communications has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.36%. Given CareCloud’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CareCloud is more favorable than Nuance Communications.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc. brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Services and solutions include revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM). CareCloud is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, Other, and Corporate. The Healthcare segment covers intelligent systems that support a more natural and insightful approach to clinical documentation, freeing clinicians to spend more time caring for patients and helping care teams and health organizations drive meaningful financial and clinical outcomes. The Enterprise segment caters AAI-powered intelligent customer engagement solutions and service. The Other segment consists of voicemail transcription services. The company was founded in March 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

