Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 58.8% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,873,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,080,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JMM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.74. 12,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,475. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $7.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

