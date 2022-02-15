NVR (NYSE:NVR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 27,880 shares.The stock last traded at $4,989.14 and had previously closed at $4,977.94.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVR shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,437.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5,553.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,253.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $76.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in NVR by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 188,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,299,000 after acquiring an additional 74,601 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of NVR by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 174,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NVR by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $912,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of NVR by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

