Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NYMX opened at $1.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.45 million, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.44. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $3.50.
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nymox Pharmaceutical (NYMX)
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.