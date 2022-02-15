Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NYMX opened at $1.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.45 million, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.44. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

