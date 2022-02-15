O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

OI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE OI traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.97. 17,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,266. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

