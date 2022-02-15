Oddz Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, Oddz has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $7.30 million and approximately $704,208.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00045105 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.85 or 0.07051039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,187.48 or 1.00155272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00048462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00050097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,778,568 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

