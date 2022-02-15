OKCash Hits Market Capitalization of $880,493.81 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. OKCash has a total market cap of $880,493.81 and $1,559.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,552.93 or 0.99926294 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00064658 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00022454 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00022734 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.29 or 0.00374646 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 84,337,285 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

