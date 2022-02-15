Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.07 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $147.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.03 and its 200-day moving average is $163.92. Omnicell has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $187.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,542,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,759 shares of company stock worth $1,944,442. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Omnicell stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.86.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.