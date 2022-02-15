Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $119.30

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $119.30 and last traded at $120.99, with a volume of 17150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $147.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.86.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $1,542,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,442. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,021 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth $598,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Omnicell by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 40,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 381,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

