Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.750-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.Omnicell also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.75-3.95 EPS.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $12.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.19. The company had a trading volume of 41,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,065. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $187.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.75, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.92.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.86.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $188,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $213,564.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,759 shares of company stock worth $1,944,442. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Omnicell stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

