Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Plans $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%.

Omnicom Group has raised its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Omnicom Group has a payout ratio of 40.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Omnicom Group to earn $6.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.42. 1,617,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,370. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Omnicom Group stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Omnicom Group worth $11,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

