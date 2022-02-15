onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.980-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on onsemi from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on onsemi from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on onsemi from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on onsemi from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $3.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,373,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,469,847. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.75. onsemi has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.90 and its 200 day moving average is $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that onsemi will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,055 shares of company stock worth $1,253,799. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in onsemi by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in onsemi by 3,131.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,243 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in onsemi by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in onsemi in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in onsemi by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

