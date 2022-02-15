onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.980-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on onsemi from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on onsemi from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on onsemi from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on onsemi from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.25.
Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $3.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,373,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,469,847. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.75. onsemi has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.90 and its 200 day moving average is $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52.
In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,055 shares of company stock worth $1,253,799. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in onsemi by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in onsemi by 3,131.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,243 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in onsemi by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in onsemi in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in onsemi by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
About onsemi
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on onsemi (ON)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.