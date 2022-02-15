onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.980-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on onsemi from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on onsemi from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on onsemi from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on onsemi from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on onsemi from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.25.

NASDAQ:ON traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.24. 6,373,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,469,847. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.75.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that onsemi will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,055 shares of company stock worth $1,253,799. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in onsemi by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in onsemi by 3,131.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,243 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in onsemi by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in onsemi in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in onsemi by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

