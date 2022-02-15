Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Onto Innovation worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 47,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $535,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $562,179.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,935 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

NYSE ONTO opened at $87.13 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.17 and a 52 week high of $106.09. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.56.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $225.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

