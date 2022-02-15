OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Brian Choi Purchases 10,000 Shares

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Brian Choi purchased 10,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPBK traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 70,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,915. OP Bancorp has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $14.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in OP Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in OP Bancorp by 314.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in OP Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in OP Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OP Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

