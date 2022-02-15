Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for XPO Logistics in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.
XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.
XPO Logistics stock opened at $66.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.81. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $61.63 and a one year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XPO Logistics (XPO)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.