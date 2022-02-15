Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for XPO Logistics in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $66.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.81. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $61.63 and a one year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.