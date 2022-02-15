Opus (OPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $69,252.95

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Opus has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One Opus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Opus has a market cap of $69,252.95 and $76.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00038620 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00105993 BTC.

About Opus

OPT is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Opus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

