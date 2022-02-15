Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Short Interest Up 57.2% in January

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,700 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the January 15th total of 206,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 129.9 days.

Shares of Orica stock remained flat at $$9.63 during trading on Tuesday. Orica has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12.

About Orica

Orica Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of commercial explosives and blasting systems. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Minova; Auxiliaries; and Global Support. The Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment involves in the supply of commercial explosives and blasting systems including technical services and solutions to the mining and infrastructure markets, and supply of mining chemicals including sodium cyanide for gold extraction.

