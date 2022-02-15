Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Short Interest Up 57.2% in January

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,700 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the January 15th total of 206,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 129.9 days.
Shares of Orica stock remained flat at $$9.63 during trading on Tuesday. Orica has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12.
About Orica
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orica (OCLDF)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.