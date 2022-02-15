Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Up 7.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s share price shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Oscar Health traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.20. 5,380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,999,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

OSCR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,324,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,097,000 after buying an additional 8,833,899 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 37,614,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,112,000 after buying an additional 4,755,222 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth $33,314,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth $17,291,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,059,000 after buying an additional 719,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.15. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 59.62% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

