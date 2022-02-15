OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives $126.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.50.
OSIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $913,756.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,402 shares of company stock worth $2,693,956. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,673. OSI Systems has a one year low of $78.63 and a one year high of $102.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.21.
OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.
OSI Systems Company Profile
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
