Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTLK opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTLK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

In other Outlook Therapeutics news, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian acquired 16,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Russell Trenary III bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 16,095,401 shares of company stock valued at $20,130,595 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 428.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 101,044 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 689.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 41,342 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 48,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

