Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.55 Million

Analysts expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to announce $26.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.73 million and the lowest is $26.28 million. Outset Medical reported sales of $17.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year sales of $101.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.73 million to $101.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $139.34 million, with estimates ranging from $121.43 million to $146.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Outset Medical.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $167,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $86,047.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 98,078 shares of company stock worth $4,489,018 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 423.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Outset Medical stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.71. 7,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,341. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a current ratio of 10.47. Outset Medical has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $61.00.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.