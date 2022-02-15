Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.55 Million

Analysts expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to announce $26.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.73 million and the lowest is $26.28 million. Outset Medical reported sales of $17.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year sales of $101.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.73 million to $101.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $139.34 million, with estimates ranging from $121.43 million to $146.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Outset Medical.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 423.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Outset Medical stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.71. 7,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,341. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a current ratio of 10.47. Outset Medical has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $61.00.
About Outset Medical
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
