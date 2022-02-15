Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Owlet Baby Care Inc. provides digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet Baby Care Inc., formerly known as Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “
NYSE OWLT opened at $1.75 on Friday. Owlet has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.48.
About Owlet
Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Owlet (OWLT)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owlet (OWLT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.