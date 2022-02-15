Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owlet Baby Care Inc. provides digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet Baby Care Inc., formerly known as Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

NYSE OWLT opened at $1.75 on Friday. Owlet has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Owlet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owlet by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 63,710 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Owlet in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Owlet by 574.2% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 157,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 134,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Owlet by 504.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

