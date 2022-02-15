Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 6.21.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $13,839,090.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $598,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,292,875 shares of company stock worth $27,191,419 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Palantir Technologies stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.