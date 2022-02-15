Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN PTN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,557. The company has a market cap of $98.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.79. Palatin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 25.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 31,084 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 76.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43,136 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 85.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 164.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31,289 shares during the last quarter. 8.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PTN shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Palatin Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

