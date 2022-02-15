Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Sells C$134,900.00 in Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Eric Furlan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.98, for a total value of C$134,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,879 shares in the company, valued at C$4,394,475.42.

Eric Furlan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Parex Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, February 9th, Eric Furlan sold 5,000 shares of Parex Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.95, for a total value of C$134,750.00.

PXT stock traded down C$0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$27.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,873. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.44. Parex Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$17.28 and a one year high of C$28.86. The stock has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 10.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PXT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price (up from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Parex Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.83.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.