Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Sells C$134,900.00 in Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Eric Furlan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.98, for a total value of C$134,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,879 shares in the company, valued at C$4,394,475.42.
Eric Furlan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Eric Furlan sold 5,000 shares of Parex Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.95, for a total value of C$134,750.00.
PXT stock traded down C$0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$27.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,873. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.44. Parex Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$17.28 and a one year high of C$28.86. The stock has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 10.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Parex Resources Company Profile
Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.
