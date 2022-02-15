Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park City Group had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 21.45%.

Shares of PCYG stock traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 651,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,662. Park City Group has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $130.94 million, a P/E ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCYG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Park City Group in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Park City Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Park City Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Park City Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Park City Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 10,685 shares in the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

