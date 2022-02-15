Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park City Group had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 21.45%.
Shares of PCYG stock traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 651,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,662. Park City Group has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $130.94 million, a P/E ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCYG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Park City Group in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
Park City Group Company Profile
Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.
