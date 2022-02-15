Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Park City Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

PCYG stock opened at $8.22 on Monday. Park City Group has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.46 million, a PE ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Park City Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCYG. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new position in Park City Group in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Park City Group in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Park City Group by 49.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 114,900 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Park City Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 134,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Park City Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,475,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after buying an additional 17,274 shares during the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

