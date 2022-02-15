Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 3.01.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 155,911 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 420,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 74,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,165,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,383,000 after acquiring an additional 192,794 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,603,000 after acquiring an additional 277,805 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.