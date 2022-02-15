Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.
NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 3.01.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 155,911 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 420,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 74,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,165,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,383,000 after acquiring an additional 192,794 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,603,000 after acquiring an additional 277,805 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
