Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1,800.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 952,274 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $113,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Paychex by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.21.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.79. 13,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.67 and a 52 week high of $138.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.08.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 74.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

