Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl reduced its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 112.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 3.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 75.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Paychex by 5.1% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.21.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $118.48 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.67 and a 1 year high of $138.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.97 and its 200-day moving average is $120.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

