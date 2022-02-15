Pegasystems (PEGA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $97.47 on Tuesday. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $89.02 and a 12 month high of $148.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.10 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -41.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEGA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.44.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $316,075 in the last ninety days. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

