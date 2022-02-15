PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PFLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.83.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $512.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 68.35% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 116,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

