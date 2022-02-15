Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 71 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total value of $976,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $2,828,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,879 shares of company stock worth $25,286,050 over the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $142.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.33. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.70 and a 52-week high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ZM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.80.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

